Ducon Infratech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.02 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.02 crore in December 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 102.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021 up 174.72% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021 up 18.7% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2020.

Ducon Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Ducon Infratech shares closed at 21.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)