DSJ Keep Learn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, up 42.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in September 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 49.49% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 48.72% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

DSJ Keep Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 3.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 208.00% returns over the last 6 months and 250.00% over the last 12 months.