DSJ Keep Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 6.9% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 94.2% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

DSJ Keep Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 3.78 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months