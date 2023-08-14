English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DSJ Keep Learn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DSJ Keep Learning are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 26.42% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 84.01% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 3.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.61% over the last 12 months.

    DSJ Keep Learning
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.401.561.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.401.561.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.660.70
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.750.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.090.07
    Other Income0.030.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.090.07
    Interest0.060.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.040.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.040.01
    Tax0.070.010.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.03-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.03-0.28
    Equity Share Capital8.188.187.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DSJ Keep Learn #DSJ Keep Learning #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!