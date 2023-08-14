DSJ Keep Learn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 26.42% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 84.01% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 3.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.61% over the last 12 months.