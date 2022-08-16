DSJ Keep Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 61.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 61.41% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 334.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 5.05 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 248.28% returns over the last 6 months and 288.46% over the last 12 months.