DSJ Keep Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 61.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DSJ Keep Learning are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 61.41% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 334.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 5.05 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 248.28% returns over the last 6 months and 288.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|DSJ Keep Learning
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.11
|1.68
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.11
|1.68
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.73
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.66
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.25
|0.15
|Other Income
|--
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.33
|0.18
|Interest
|0.06
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.22
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.22
|0.12
|Tax
|0.28
|-0.30
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.52
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.52
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|7.74
|7.74
|7.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited