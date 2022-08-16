 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DSJ Keep Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 61.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DSJ Keep Learning are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 61.41% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 334.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 5.05 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 248.28% returns over the last 6 months and 288.46% over the last 12 months.

DSJ Keep Learning
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.11 1.68 0.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.11 1.68 0.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.73 0.27
Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.66 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.25 0.15
Other Income -- 0.07 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.33 0.18
Interest 0.06 0.11 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.22 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.22 0.12
Tax 0.28 -0.30 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 0.52 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 0.52 0.12
Equity Share Capital 7.74 7.74 7.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.07 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.07 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.07 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.07 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
