DSJ Keep Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 54.06% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 29.79% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.