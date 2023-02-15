DSJ Keep Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 54.06% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 29.79% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

DSJ Keep Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 3.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 155.17% over the last 12 months.