DSJ Keep Learn Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 3468.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2021 up 3468.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 1184.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 up 1666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

DSJ Keep Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

DSJ Keep Learn shares closed at 1.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)