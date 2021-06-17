DSJ Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DSJ Communication are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 13.31% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2021 down 3037.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021 down 2723.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.
DSJ Comm shares closed at 0.76 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)
|DSJ Communication
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.04
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.77
|0.04
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.84
|-0.03
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.18
|--
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.31
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.98
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.98
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.99
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.99
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|7.33
|7.33
|7.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|--
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|--
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited