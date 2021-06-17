DSJ Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 13.31% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2021 down 3037.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021 down 2723.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

DSJ Comm shares closed at 0.76 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)