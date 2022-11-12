 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DS Sancheti Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 96.87% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 117.56% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 115.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

 

DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 -0.02 0.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 -0.02 0.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.01 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.06 0.51
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.05 0.53
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.05 0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.05 0.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.05 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.05 0.53
Equity Share Capital 3.15 3.15 3.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.15 1.68
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.15 1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.15 1.68
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.15 1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm
