DS Sancheti Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 96.87% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 117.56% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 115.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.