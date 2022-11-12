English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DS Sancheti Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.87% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 96.87% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 117.56% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 115.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

     

    Close
    DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.02-0.020.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.02-0.020.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.01----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.060.51
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.050.53
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.050.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.09-0.050.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.050.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.050.53
    Equity Share Capital3.153.153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.151.68
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.151.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.151.68
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.151.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DS Sancheti Sec #DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm