DS Sancheti Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 290.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 290.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 233.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 230% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.