DS Sancheti Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 290.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 290.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 233.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 230% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

DS Sancheti Securities and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.44 0.02 -0.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.44 0.02 -0.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.10 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 -0.10 -0.31
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 -0.09 -0.30
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.39 -0.09 -0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.39 -0.09 -0.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.39 -0.09 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.39 -0.09 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 3.15 3.15 3.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 -0.29 -0.94
Diluted EPS 1.25 -0.29 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 -0.29 -0.94
Diluted EPS 1.25 -0.29 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
