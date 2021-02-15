DS Sancheti Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 70.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 70.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 75.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 77.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

DS Sancheti Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.