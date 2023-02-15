 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Drugmaker Biogen tops 4Q forecasts despite sales slip

Associated Press
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

The drugmaker said Wednesday that total cost and expenses fell 17% in the quarter, and Biogen's bottom line grew nearly 50% to $550.4 million.

Biogen closed 2022 with a better-than-expected fourth quarter, as more cost-cutting helped counter sales declines for some key treatments.

The drugmaker said Wednesday that total cost and expenses fell 17% in the quarter, and Biogen's bottom line grew nearly 50% to $550.4 million.

Adjusted earnings totaled $4.05 per share. Total revenue slid 7% to $2.54 billion, as sales of multiple sclerosis treatments tumbled.

Analysts expected earnings of $3.48 per share on $2.44 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.