172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dredging-corporation-of-india-net-profit-at-rs-11-crore-in-june-quarter-5779751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dredging Corporation of India net profit at Rs 11 crore in June quarter

It clocked a net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dredging Corporation of India on Monday reported a manifold jump in net profit to Rs 11.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It clocked a net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 168.22 crore as against Rs 199.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined to Rs 156.44 crore as against Rs 198.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Close

The company is involved in maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.

In June, Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya had directed Dredging Corporation to explore the possibilities of recycling of dredging material on coastline as well as on riverine ports of India.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Business #Dredging Corporation of India #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.