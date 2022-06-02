Dredging Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.09 crore, up 36.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.09 crore in March 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 211.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 up 100.96% from Rs. 110.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022 up 150.64% from Rs. 74.62 crore in March 2021.

Dredging Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.04 in March 2021.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 309.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.96% over the last 12 months.