Dredging Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.09 crore, up 36.44% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.09 crore in March 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 211.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 up 100.96% from Rs. 110.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022 up 150.64% from Rs. 74.62 crore in March 2021.

Dredging Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.04 in March 2021.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 309.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.96% over the last 12 months.

Dredging Corporation India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.09 240.04 211.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.09 240.04 211.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.69 22.73 29.03
Depreciation 32.88 29.39 28.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 222.11 172.99 258.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.42 14.94 -104.20
Other Income 0.49 0.82 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.91 15.76 -103.20
Interest 3.47 3.01 6.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.44 12.75 -110.08
Exceptional Items -0.17 16.86 --
P/L Before Tax 1.27 29.61 -110.08
Tax 0.21 0.56 0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.06 29.06 -110.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.06 29.06 -110.81
Equity Share Capital 28.00 28.00 28.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 10.38 -38.04
Diluted EPS 1.00 10.38 -38.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 10.38 -38.04
Diluted EPS 1.00 10.38 -38.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
