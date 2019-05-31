Dredging Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 238.47 crore, up 56.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.47 crore in March 2019 up 56.11% from Rs. 152.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.10 crore in March 2019 up 549.33% from Rs. 17.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.93 crore in March 2019 up 168.06% from Rs. 54.44 crore in March 2018.

Dredging Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 39.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2018.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 406.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -28.45% over the last 12 months.