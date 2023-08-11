Dredging Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore, down 6.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore in June 2023 down 6.03% from Rs. 217.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2023 up 196.44% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.85 crore in June 2023 up 117.82% from Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2022.

Dredging Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 366.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.42% over the last 12 months.