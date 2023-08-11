English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dredging Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore, down 6.03% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore in June 2023 down 6.03% from Rs. 217.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2023 up 196.44% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.85 crore in June 2023 up 117.82% from Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2022.

    Dredging Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

    Dredging Corp shares closed at 366.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.42% over the last 12 months.

    Dredging Corporation India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.42337.22217.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.42337.22217.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1726.4422.93
    Depreciation34.6535.0438.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.17283.92169.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.43-8.18-12.75
    Other Income0.770.540.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.20-7.65-11.91
    Interest6.546.173.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.66-13.81-15.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.66-13.81-15.46
    Tax0.510.370.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.15-14.18-15.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.15-14.18-15.71
    Equity Share Capital28.0028.0028.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.41-4.13-5.61
    Diluted EPS5.41-4.13-5.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.41-4.13-5.61
    Diluted EPS5.41-4.13-5.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dredging Corp #Dredging Corporation India #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!