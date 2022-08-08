 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dredging Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 82.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in June 2022 up 82.83% from Rs. 118.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 22.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2022 up 184.62% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2021.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 279.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.15% over the last 12 months.

Dredging Corporation India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.53 289.09 118.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.53 289.09 118.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.93 29.69 21.23
Depreciation 38.01 32.88 29.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.34 222.11 89.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.75 4.42 -20.66
Other Income 0.84 0.49 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.91 4.91 -19.94
Interest 3.55 3.47 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.46 1.44 -22.45
Exceptional Items -- -0.17 --
P/L Before Tax -15.46 1.27 -22.45
Tax 0.25 0.21 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.71 1.06 -22.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.71 1.06 -22.72
Equity Share Capital 28.00 28.00 28.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.61 1.00 -8.11
Diluted EPS -5.61 1.00 -8.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.61 1.00 -8.11
Diluted EPS -5.61 1.00 -8.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

