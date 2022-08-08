Dredging Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 82.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in June 2022 up 82.83% from Rs. 118.98 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 22.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2022 up 184.62% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2021.
Dredging Corp shares closed at 279.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dredging Corporation India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.53
|289.09
|118.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.53
|289.09
|118.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.93
|29.69
|21.23
|Depreciation
|38.01
|32.88
|29.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|169.34
|222.11
|89.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.75
|4.42
|-20.66
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.49
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.91
|4.91
|-19.94
|Interest
|3.55
|3.47
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.46
|1.44
|-22.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.46
|1.27
|-22.45
|Tax
|0.25
|0.21
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.71
|1.06
|-22.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.71
|1.06
|-22.72
|Equity Share Capital
|28.00
|28.00
|28.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.61
|1.00
|-8.11
|Diluted EPS
|-5.61
|1.00
|-8.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.61
|1.00
|-8.11
|Diluted EPS
|-5.61
|1.00
|-8.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited