Dredging Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 82.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in June 2022 up 82.83% from Rs. 118.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 22.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2022 up 184.62% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2021.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 279.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.15% over the last 12 months.