Dredging Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.49 crore, up 40.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.49 crore in June 2019 up 40.49% from Rs. 139.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2019 down 71.23% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.24 crore in June 2019 up 0.44% from Rs. 34.09 crore in June 2018.

Dredging Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2018.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 336.50 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.