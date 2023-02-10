Dredging Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore, up 54.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore in December 2022 up 54.69% from Rs. 240.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.39% from Rs. 29.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.