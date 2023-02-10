 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dredging Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore, up 54.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore in December 2022 up 54.69% from Rs. 240.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.39% from Rs. 29.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.

Dredging Corporation India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 371.32 238.73 240.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 371.32 238.73 240.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.99 22.63 22.73
Depreciation 34.94 27.86 29.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 286.24 154.29 172.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.15 33.95 14.94
Other Income 0.99 0.87 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.13 34.82 15.76
Interest 12.93 5.91 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.20 28.91 12.75
Exceptional Items -- -- 16.86
P/L Before Tax 14.20 28.91 29.61
Tax 0.37 0.30 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.84 28.61 29.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.84 28.61 29.06
Equity Share Capital 28.00 28.00 28.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.94 10.22 10.38
Diluted EPS 4.94 10.22 10.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.94 10.22 10.38
Diluted EPS 4.94 10.22 10.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited