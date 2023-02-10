Dredging Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore, up 54.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore in December 2022 up 54.69% from Rs. 240.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.39% from Rs. 29.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.

Dredging Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.38 in December 2021.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 353.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.49% returns over the last 6 months and 0.14% over the last 12 months.