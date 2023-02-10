English
    Dredging Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore, up 54.69% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 371.32 crore in December 2022 up 54.69% from Rs. 240.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.39% from Rs. 29.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.

    Dredging Corporation India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.32238.73240.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.32238.73240.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9922.6322.73
    Depreciation34.9427.8629.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses286.24154.29172.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1533.9514.94
    Other Income0.990.870.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1334.8215.76
    Interest12.935.913.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2028.9112.75
    Exceptional Items----16.86
    P/L Before Tax14.2028.9129.61
    Tax0.370.300.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8428.6129.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8428.6129.06
    Equity Share Capital28.0028.0028.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.9410.2210.38
    Diluted EPS4.9410.2210.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.9410.2210.38
    Diluted EPS4.9410.2210.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
