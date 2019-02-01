Dredging Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 165.04 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.04 crore in December 2018 up 37.63% from Rs. 119.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2018 up 143.52% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.86 crore in December 2018 up 321.85% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2017.

Dredging Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.04 in December 2017.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 409.00 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.04% returns over the last 6 months and -46.52% over the last 12 months.