DreamFolks Services profit jumps 745% on healthy growth in airport footfalls

DreamFolks Services, an aggregator of airport lounges who provides other airport services as well, has clocked a massive 745 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 14.78 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. This was driven by healthy growth in the number of passengers using their lounges and other services.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 183 percent to Rs 171.24 crore compared to the year-ago period, the company said in its BSE filing on November 4.

Domestic air traffic for the quarter increased by 45 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. The company has witnessed a record-high footfall in its airport lounges.

"The number of passengers using our lounges and other services has grown at a healthy rate of around 245 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of FY23, and 143 percent in Q2FY23," DreamFolks said.

The number of passengers accessing its airport lounges stood at 1.8 million in Q2FY23, more than double the 0.76 million passengers in Q2FY22.

In addition to lounge access, the company has also witnessed strong footfalls at other touchpoints like Meet & Assist, Food & Beverages, Airport Transfers, etc.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 195 percent YoY to Rs 21.1 crore for the quarter, and the margin nearly doubled to 12.33 percent, compared to 6.23 percent, in the same period last year.

The stock rallied 8 percent to Rs 438 ahead of its quarterly earnings announced after market closing hours on Friday. It has gained 34 percent from its issue price of Rs 326.