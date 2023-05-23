Dreamfolks Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.74 crore, up 139.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.74 crore in March 2023 up 139.74% from Rs. 99.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.32 crore in March 2023 up 181.8% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.12 crore in March 2023 up 183% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022.

Dreamfolks Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

Dreamfolks Serv shares closed at 509.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months