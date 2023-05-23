English
    Dreamfolks Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.74 crore, up 139.74% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dreamfolks Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.74 crore in March 2023 up 139.74% from Rs. 99.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.32 crore in March 2023 up 181.8% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.12 crore in March 2023 up 183% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022.

    Dreamfolks Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

    Dreamfolks Serv shares closed at 509.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months

    Dreamfolks Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.74204.0099.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.74204.0099.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.133.873.41
    Depreciation0.920.880.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses198.87174.0683.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.8225.1811.63
    Other Income1.380.650.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2025.8411.87
    Interest0.170.290.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.0325.5411.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.0325.5411.42
    Tax8.716.572.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3218.988.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3218.988.98
    Equity Share Capital10.4510.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.853.631.72
    Diluted EPS4.65--1.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.853.631.72
    Diluted EPS4.65--1.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 02:36 pm