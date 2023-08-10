English
    Dreamfolks Serv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.30 crore, up 66.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dreamfolks Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 266.30 crore in June 2023 up 66.16% from Rs. 160.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2023 down 3.13% from Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2022.

    Dreamfolks Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

    Dreamfolks Serv shares closed at 665.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.83% returns over the last 6 months

    Dreamfolks Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations266.30237.74160.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations266.30237.74160.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.355.133.84
    Depreciation0.860.920.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses241.16198.87137.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9332.8218.45
    Other Income1.071.380.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0034.2018.65
    Interest0.210.170.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7834.0318.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7834.0318.25
    Tax4.698.714.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0925.3213.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0925.3213.44
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.474.852.57
    Diluted EPS2.394.652.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.474.852.57
    Diluted EPS2.394.652.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aerospace & Defence #Dreamfolks Serv #Dreamfolks Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

