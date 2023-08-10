Dreamfolks Serv Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.32 crore, up 66.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.32 crore in June 2023 up 66.18% from Rs. 160.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.22% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.69 crore in June 2023 down 4.01% from Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2022.

Dreamfolks Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

Dreamfolks Serv shares closed at 654.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.04% returns over the last 6 months