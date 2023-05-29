DRC Systems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, up 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in March 2023 up 29.3% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 193.54% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 113.92% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

DRC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

DRC Systems shares closed at 39.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.59% returns over the last 6 months and -7.65% over the last 12 months.