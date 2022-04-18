DRC Systems Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, down 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 42.3% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 40.15% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

DRC Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

DRC Systems shares closed at 38.20 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)