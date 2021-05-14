DRC Systems Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
May 14, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DRC Systems India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
DRC Systems shares closed at 247.00 on May 12, 2021 (NSE)
|DRC Systems India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.36
|4.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.36
|4.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.16
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.83
|2.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.86
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.86
|-0.63
|Tax
|0.24
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.62
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.62
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|3.87
|3.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited