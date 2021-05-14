DRC Systems Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.36 4.82 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.36 4.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 2.23 2.16 Depreciation 0.43 0.43 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 2.83 2.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 -0.63 Other Income 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 -0.63 Interest 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.86 -0.63 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.86 -0.63 Tax 0.24 -0.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.62 -0.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.62 -0.41 Equity Share Capital 3.87 3.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 -1.06 Diluted EPS 1.60 -1.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 -1.06 Diluted EPS 1.60 -1.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited