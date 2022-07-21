DRC Systems Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in June 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 438.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 up 161.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

DRC Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2021.

DRC Systems shares closed at 27.20 on July 20, 2022 (NSE)