DRC Systems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, up 40.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 up 40.48% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 up 2086.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 up 339.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

DRC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

DRC Systems shares closed at 38.85 on January 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -90.02% over the last 12 months.