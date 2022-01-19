DRC Systems Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2021 down 10.96% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 118% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 up 390% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

DRC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

DRC Systems shares closed at 388.95 on January 17, 2022 (NSE)