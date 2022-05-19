Dr Reddy’s Q4 profit slides 76% due to impairment charges, firm to focus on growing core businesses

India’s leading generic drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has on May 19 reported a fall of 76% in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 87.5 crore for the March 2022 quarter, down from Rs 362.4 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. The revenue for the quarter under review saw a growth of 15% at Rs 5,436.8 crore, up from Rs 4,728.4 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, the drug maker reported a growth of 37% in post-tax profit at Rs 2,356.8 crore as against Rs 1,723.8 crore in the previous fiscal, while it saw revenue growing by 13% at Rs 21,439.1 crore (Rs 18,972.2 crore).

The company has attributed the adverse performance to certain significant changes in the market conditions for certain of the products forming part of its global generics and proprietary products segments.

“The changes include decrease in the market potential of products, increased competition leading to lower volumes, and revenue not being in line with projections,” said co-chairman and managing director GV Prasad, adding that the company suffered an impairment loss of Rs 756.2 crore on various non-current assets due to these adverse market conditions.

Further, for the quarter ended March 2022, the company incurred Rs 98.3 crore of expenses included in selling, general and administrative expenses representing the probable outflow with respect to an ongoing ‘civil investigative demand’ matter with the State of Texas in the United States.

During the quarter and year ended March 2022, the company also recognised current tax liability of Rs 460.2 crore with a corresponding increase in the deferred tax asset pursuant to a change in the US Income Tax regulations relating to the timing of recognition of certain sales based on accruals.

“We delivered healthy growth in revenue, though the profits were impacted by impairment charges,” said GV Prasad. “In spite of multiple external challenges, our core businesses performed well driven by an increase in market share, some strong launches and productivity improvement. We will continue to focus on growing our core businesses, invest in future growth drivers, and work towards greater integration of Sustainability in our businesses.”

During the March 2022 quarter, the company reported 19% growth in global generics at Rs 4,611.8 crore (Rs 3,873.7 crore) and a growth of 10% in proprietary products and others at Rs 69.3 crore (Rs 63.2 crore), while it suffered a fall of 5% in revenues from pharmaceutical services and active ingredients at Rs 755.7 crore (Rs 791.5 crore).

Also read: Dr Reddy's Q4 consolidated net profit slumps 76% despite 15% rise in revenue

For the full year ended March 2022, the drug maker reported 16% growth in global generics at Rs 17,917 crore (Rs 15,440.4 crore) and 34% growth in proprietary products and others at Rs 448.1 crore (Rs 333.6 crore), while it suffered a fall of 4% in pharmaceutical services and active ingredients at Rs 3,074 crore (Rs 3,198.2 crore).

The company suffered a fall of around 120 basis points in gross profit margin for the year at 53.1%. The decrease was attributed to pricing pressure in the North America and Europe, lower export benefits, and an increase in the inventory provisions. This, the company said, was partially offset by productivity benefits.