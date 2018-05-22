Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit drops 3.3% amid Russia sales dip, headwinds in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said its net profit declined by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 302.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to continuing headwinds in the US and steep sales drop in Russia.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 337.6 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter grew 1 percent to Rs 3,534.9 crore compared to Rs 3,498.5 crore a year ago.

According to a Reuters analysts' poll, Q4FY18 net profit was expected to be around Rs 358.8 crore on revenue of Rs 3,691 crore.

For the full year ended March 31, Dr Reddy's revenues grew 1 percent to Rs 14,202.8 crore while net profit declined 2 percent to Rs 1,434.1 crore.

“We concluded a challenging year for Dr Reddy's with a relatively muted fourth quarter's performance. This was mainly on account of continuing headwinds in the US markets and a temporary drop in sales in Russia, attributable to a shift in the channel purchasing pattern,” said GV Prasad, Chairman, CEO and Co-chairman of Dr Reddy’s.

“Looking ahead we will continue to work diligently on resolving pending regulatory issues. We will also focus on accelerating new products to market and improving our approval process,” Prasad added.

Global generics revenue, which contributed around 80 percent to total income, slipped 4 percent to Rs 2,783.6 crore YoY.

The North America business that constitutes about 42 percent of global generic sales came lower by 6 percent at Rs 1,448.7 crore primarily on account of higher price erosion due to channel consolidation and increased competition in some of its key molecules namely valganciclovir, azacitidine, and decitabine.

During the quarter, the company launched three new products - palonosetron injection, tetrabenazine and OTC levocetrizine.

As of March 2018, cumulatively 110 generic filings were pending for approval with the USFDA, including 3 NDAs under 505(b)(2) route it said.

Emerging markets that contribute 16 percent of generic sales business declined 9 percent to Rs 550 crore in Q4. Revenues from Russia declined 25 percent to Rs 260 crore due to lower off-take by the channel.

Revenues from India grew 16 percent to Rs 610 crore due to normalisation of GST-related supply chain disruption. Europe sales declined 17 percent in Q4FY18 to Rs 170 crore on account of higher price erosion and temporary supply disruptions.

Pharmaceuticals services and active ingredients (PSAI) revenue during the quarter increased 16 percent to Rs 630 crore YoY.

R&D expenses in Q4 declined 7 percent to Rs 434.8 crore.

Shares of Dr Reddy's rose 1.74 percent and were trading at Rs 1,927.40 on BSE at 1.46 pm.