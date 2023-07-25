Dr Reddy's Q1 Preview: Strong US sales, drug launches to drive strong growth

A poll of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol pegged a 78.6 percent jump in net sales for Dr Reddy's to Rs 6,458 crore in April-June, up from Rs 3,615.60 crore recorded in the base quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is expected to deliver strong growth for the April-June quarter, aided by a recovery in the US market, benefits from newer drug launches, and a sales boost from the generic of Revlimid. The drug maker is slated to release its quarterly earnings on July 26 and analysts have roped in high expectations for the company.

A poll of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol pegged a 78.6 percent jump in net sales for the drugmaker to Rs 6,458 crore in April-June, up from Rs 3,615.60 crore recorded in the base quarter. The consensus also estimated net profit to surge around 90 percent to Rs 944.1 crore as against Rs 499.5 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Among the brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, ICICI Securities had the lowest earnings projections for Dr Reddy's while most others seemed to be largely aligned in their expectations.

Brokerage firm Jefferies highlighted the trends from IQVIA prescription and sales data for the US, which shows the strong sales traction witnessed by Dr Reddy's in the generics of Revlimid and Suboxone. Revlimid is a high-margin drug used to treat multiple myeloma and Suboxone is used as a medication for opioid use disorder. Factoring that in, the brokerage house forecasted high single-digit sequential growth in US sales for Dr Reddy's.

Other brokerages also see a healthy contribution coming in from the blockbuster drug Revlimid and newer launches like the generics Remodulin and Regadenoson to boost sales numbers for the pharma company. Regadenoson is used in the treatment of coronary artery disease while Remodulin is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Another growth multiplier in the US, as pointed by Incred Equities is the portfolio acquired from Mayne Pharma. "Mayne acquisition was completed in the first week of April 2023 and hence, the first quarter would reflect almost three months of sales," Incred Equities stated in its report.

As for the India business, after adjusting for the one-off income from sale of brands and lost sales from divested brands, Nuvama Institutional Equities forecasts a 13 percent on year growth for the drug maker.

Along with improved financials and a better revenue mix, Nuvama also expects a steep margin improve for the drugmaker. The brokerage sees EBITDA margins for Dr Reddy's to come at 26.2 percent for the quarter, a sharp improvement of 849 basis points on year.

Axis Securities feels low raw material prices for APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and organic solvents could further improve gross margins for Dr Reddy's on an year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, market participants would also closely watch out for any commentary from the management with regards to its inorganic growth plans, focused on the domestic market.

In previous earnings calls, the management of Dr Reddy's has repeatedly reiterated their focus on the Indian market, and the drugmaker is also aiming for some inorganic expansion within the domestic space.

The increased focus on the Indian market comes amid predictions of a strong growth trajectory that is brewing in the Indian pharma market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​