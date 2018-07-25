App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Q1 preview: Profit to grow four-fold on favourable base of domestic formulation

The company will also benefit with sales of US complex generic portfolio holding out despite pricing pressure and lack of major approvals.

Drug maker Dr Reddy's is likely to report a four-fold jump in the first quarter of FY19, led by low base of previous year, when sales were affected by the GST rollout.

The company will also benefit with sales of US complex generic portfolio holding out despite pricing pressure and lack of major approvals.

India business is expected to grow 30 percent YoY on a favourable base.

In the first quarter of FY18, the company posted a profit of Rs 66.6 crore.

A Reuters poll of analyst forecasts an increase in net profit to Rs 302.8 crore. It estimates revenue to rise 21.48 percent YoY to Rs 3946.8 crore in Q1FY19.

The company will announce the results on July 26.

HDFC Securities expects topline of Dr Reddy’s to grow 10 percent YoY.

“With no big product launches in the US, Dr Reddy's to report only 3.6 percent QoQ growth in top line. Like many other companies, it will benefit from favourable base of 1QFY18.

EBITDA margin is likely to be 16-17 percent for the quarter, up by 700 basis points.

Edelweiss Securities too expect revenue growth on QoQ to grow at 3 percent and EBITDA margins at 20 percent.

“Generic Aloxi (to treat chemotherapy induced nausea) launch and full quarter of generic Xenazine (to treat Huntington’s disease) sales, likely to offset competition in generic Renvela (kidney drug) and base erosion,” Edelweiss Securities said in its report.

Expect proprietary business to grow 14 percent, on uptick in Zembrace and Sernivo.

Things to expect

Update on regulatory matters on Duuvada and Bachupally

Commentary on base business erosion.

Visibility on key product launches such generic Copaxone and generic Nuvaring.
