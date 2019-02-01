Dr Reddys PAT up 45% to Rs 485 cr in Q3

Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited on Friday announced a 45 percent increase in its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31 at Rs 485 crore against Rs 334 crore in the third quarter of FY18.

Revenues from the quarter under review was up by one percent to Rs 3,850 crore, accordig to a press release by the city-based pharma major. It was Rs 3,806 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

"We continued to improve our performance in the third quarter of FY 19, supported by significant growth in emerging markets and India, pickup in new product launches, and improvements in cost structure. We are on track towards delivering sustainable and profitable growth," company CEO and Co-chairman G V Prasad said.

Revenues from global generics segment in Q3 was reported at Rs 3,135 crore, a year-on-year growth of four percent over the same quarter last year, primarily driven by contributions from emerging markets and India.

Revenues from North America declined by eight percent to Rs 1,480 crore against Rs 1,607 crore in Q3 FY18. Revenues from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients stood at Rs 594 crore in the third quarter with nine percent growth over the Q2 of FY18..