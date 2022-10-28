 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddys Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,880.30 crore, up 27.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,880.30 crore in September 2022 up 27.64% from Rs. 3,823.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,116.30 crore in September 2022 up 148.62% from Rs. 449.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,920.80 crore in September 2022 up 121.7% from Rs. 866.40 crore in September 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 67.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.07 in September 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,491.20 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.72% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,866.10 3,615.60 3,823.40
Other Operating Income 14.20 15.00 --
Total Income From Operations 4,880.30 3,630.60 3,823.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 636.70 804.70 673.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 439.10 483.60 656.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 133.60 17.20 25.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 710.10 649.00 635.20
Depreciation 226.20 221.50 206.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 1,096.60 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,158.00 -- 1,085.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,576.60 358.00 541.70
Other Income 118.00 403.40 118.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,694.60 761.40 659.80
Interest 1.70 9.80 11.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,692.90 751.60 648.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,692.90 751.60 648.70
Tax 576.60 252.10 199.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,116.30 499.50 449.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,116.30 499.50 449.00
Equity Share Capital 83.20 83.20 83.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.25 30.10 27.07
Diluted EPS 67.10 30.03 27.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.09 30.10 27.07
Diluted EPS 67.10 30.03 27.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
