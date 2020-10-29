172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dr-reddys-labs-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-3345-80-crore-down-2-91-y-o-y-6032801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddys Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,345.80 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,345.80 crore in September 2020 down 2.91% from Rs. 3,446.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 481.00 crore in September 2020 down 64.76% from Rs. 1,365.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 843.20 crore in September 2020 down 31.86% from Rs. 1,237.50 crore in September 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 82.36 in September 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,951.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.35% returns over the last 6 months and 76.66% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,333.603,236.803,446.00
Other Operating Income12.207.60--
Total Income From Operations3,345.803,244.403,446.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials816.50788.20645.30
Purchase of Traded Goods304.30300.30297.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-135.80-192.900.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost608.00545.00502.80
Depreciation214.20197.70204.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses936.20----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses--875.10839.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax602.40731.00956.70
Other Income26.60644.7076.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax629.001,375.701,033.40
Interest9.3014.0012.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax619.701,361.701,021.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax619.701,361.701,021.20
Tax138.70411.50-343.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities481.00950.201,365.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period481.00950.201,365.10
Equity Share Capital83.1083.1083.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.0057.3182.36
Diluted EPS28.9257.1882.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.0057.3182.36
Diluted EPS28.9257.1882.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

