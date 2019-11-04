Dr Reddys Labs Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,446.00 crore, up 30.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,446.00 crore in September 2019 up 30.98% from Rs. 2,631.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,365.10 crore in September 2019 up 294.31% from Rs. 346.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,237.50 crore in September 2019 up 93.54% from Rs. 639.40 crore in September 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 82.36 in September 2019 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,756.60 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 11.98% over the last 12 months.