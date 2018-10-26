Dr Reddys Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,631.00 crore, up 16.71% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,631.00 crore in September 2018 up 16.71% from Rs. 2,254.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 346.20 crore in September 2018 up 243.79% from Rs. 100.70 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 639.40 crore in September 2018 up 80.62% from Rs. 354.00 crore in September 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 20.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,390.50 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.87% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.