Dr Reddys Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,668.70 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,668.70 crore in March 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 3,350.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 419.70 crore in March 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 784.60 crore in March 2022 up 14.62% from Rs. 684.50 crore in March 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 25.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.78 in March 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 3,905.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,631.90 3,479.60 3,350.70
Other Operating Income 36.80 -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,668.70 3,479.60 3,350.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,014.90 507.80 816.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 335.40 753.80 326.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.70 -56.60 20.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 608.90 604.00 545.60
Depreciation 205.20 205.40 210.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,085.50 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.80 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 1,056.60 1,038.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 464.70 408.60 392.20
Other Income 114.70 63.00 81.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 579.40 471.60 473.80
Interest 12.70 7.70 16.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 566.70 463.90 456.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 566.70 463.90 456.90
Tax 147.00 122.80 145.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 419.70 341.10 311.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 419.70 341.10 311.50
Equity Share Capital 83.20 83.20 83.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.29 20.55 18.78
Diluted EPS 25.24 20.51 18.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.29 20.55 18.78
Diluted EPS 25.24 20.51 18.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 04:00 pm
