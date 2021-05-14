MARKET NEWS

Dr Reddys Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,350.70 crore, up 17.5% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,350.70 crore in March 2021 up 17.5% from Rs. 2,851.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2021 down 38.05% from Rs. 502.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 684.50 crore in March 2021 up 5.6% from Rs. 648.20 crore in March 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.34 in March 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 5,302.00 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 42.06% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,350.703,408.202,837.90
Other Operating Income----13.80
Total Income From Operations3,350.703,408.202,851.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials816.30845.30654.30
Purchase of Traded Goods326.60321.10226.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.80-87.7067.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost545.60571.50516.60
Depreciation210.70212.40192.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,038.50984.00866.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.20561.60328.50
Other Income81.6062.80127.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax473.80624.40455.90
Interest16.906.5011.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax456.90617.90444.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax456.90617.90444.10
Tax145.40174.20-58.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities311.50443.70502.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period311.50443.70502.80
Equity Share Capital83.2083.1083.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.7826.7430.34
Diluted EPS18.7326.6630.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.7826.7430.34
Diluted EPS18.7326.6630.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

