Dr Reddys Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,350.70 crore, up 17.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,350.70 crore in March 2021 up 17.5% from Rs. 2,851.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2021 down 38.05% from Rs. 502.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 684.50 crore in March 2021 up 5.6% from Rs. 648.20 crore in March 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.34 in March 2020.

