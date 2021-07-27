Dr Reddys Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,433.50 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,433.50 crore in June 2021 up 5.83% from Rs. 3,244.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.40 crore in June 2021 down 56.49% from Rs. 950.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.10 crore in June 2021 down 52.45% from Rs. 1,573.40 crore in June 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 57.31 in June 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 5,409.15 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.72% over the last 12 months.