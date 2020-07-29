App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddys Labs Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,244.40 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,244.40 crore in June 2020 up 29.33% from Rs. 2,508.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 950.20 crore in June 2020 up 73.36% from Rs. 548.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,573.40 crore in June 2020 up 74.42% from Rs. 902.10 crore in June 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 57.31 in June 2020 from Rs. 33.06 in June 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,051.35 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 52.65% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,236.802,837.902,482.70
Other Operating Income7.6013.8026.00
Total Income From Operations3,244.402,851.702,508.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials788.20654.30583.90
Purchase of Traded Goods300.30226.10247.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-192.9067.20-67.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost545.00516.60499.60
Depreciation197.70192.30197.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses875.10866.70814.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax731.00328.50233.70
Other Income644.70127.40471.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,375.70455.90705.10
Interest14.0011.8012.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,361.70444.10693.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,361.70444.10693.00
Tax411.50-58.70144.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities950.20502.80548.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period950.20502.80548.10
Equity Share Capital83.1083.1083.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS57.3130.3433.06
Diluted EPS57.1830.2833.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS57.3130.3433.06
Diluted EPS57.1830.2833.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

