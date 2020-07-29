Dr Reddys Labs Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,244.40 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,244.40 crore in June 2020 up 29.33% from Rs. 2,508.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 950.20 crore in June 2020 up 73.36% from Rs. 548.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,573.40 crore in June 2020 up 74.42% from Rs. 902.10 crore in June 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 57.31 in June 2020 from Rs. 33.06 in June 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,051.35 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 52.65% over the last 12 months.