Dr Reddys Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,508.70 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,508.70 crore in June 2019 down 4.16% from Rs. 2,617.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 548.10 crore in June 2019 up 66.65% from Rs. 328.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.10 crore in June 2019 up 47.96% from Rs. 609.70 crore in June 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 33.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 19.82 in June 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,704.95 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.83% over the last 12 months.