Dr Reddys Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,897.60 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,897.60 crore in December 2022 up 12.01% from Rs. 3,479.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.50 crore in December 2022 up 7.31% from Rs. 677.00 crore in December 2021.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,897.60 4,866.10 3,479.60
Other Operating Income -- 14.20 --
Total Income From Operations 3,897.60 4,880.30 3,479.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 865.90 636.70 507.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 487.40 439.10 753.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -128.10 133.60 -56.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 708.40 710.10 604.00
Depreciation 238.80 226.20 205.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,288.90 1,158.00 1,056.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 436.30 1,576.60 408.60
Other Income 51.40 118.00 63.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 487.70 1,694.60 471.60
Interest 2.80 1.70 7.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 484.90 1,692.90 463.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 484.90 1,692.90 463.90
Tax 160.30 576.60 122.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 324.60 1,116.30 341.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 324.60 1,116.30 341.10
Equity Share Capital 83.30 83.20 83.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.54 67.25 20.55
Diluted EPS 19.50 67.10 20.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.54 67.09 20.55
Diluted EPS 19.50 67.10 20.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited