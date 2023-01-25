English
    Dr Reddys Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,897.60 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,897.60 crore in December 2022 up 12.01% from Rs. 3,479.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.50 crore in December 2022 up 7.31% from Rs. 677.00 crore in December 2021.

    Dr Reddys Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,897.604,866.103,479.60
    Other Operating Income--14.20--
    Total Income From Operations3,897.604,880.303,479.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials865.90636.70507.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods487.40439.10753.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-128.10133.60-56.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost708.40710.10604.00
    Depreciation238.80226.20205.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,288.901,158.001,056.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax436.301,576.60408.60
    Other Income51.40118.0063.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax487.701,694.60471.60
    Interest2.801.707.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax484.901,692.90463.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax484.901,692.90463.90
    Tax160.30576.60122.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities324.601,116.30341.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period324.601,116.30341.10
    Equity Share Capital83.3083.2083.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5467.2520.55
    Diluted EPS19.5067.1020.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5467.0920.55
    Diluted EPS19.5067.1020.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
