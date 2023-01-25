Dr Reddys Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,897.60 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,897.60 crore in December 2022 up 12.01% from Rs. 3,479.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.50 crore in December 2022 up 7.31% from Rs. 677.00 crore in December 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.55 in December 2021.

Read More